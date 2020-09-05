Erie Police continue search for a group of teenagers who reportedly attacked a man with a machete

Erie Police are still searching for a group of teenagers who reportedly attacked a man with a machete.

According to police, the incident took place around 3:15 on Friday morning around Atkins and Brandes Streets.

Police state that a 34-year-old man from Erie was attacked from behind by eight teenagers. During this attack the victim claims that one of the suspects cut him in the arm with a machete.

Police then said that the man went into a nearby home where someone then drove him to the hospital.

The man is currently recovering from a serious injury and at this time police do not have any suspects.