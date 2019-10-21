Erie Police continue to investigate high speed chase that ended in a rollover accident over the weekend

Erie Police continue to investigate an early morning accident that happened after a high speed chase over the weekend.

According to Erie Police, 27-year-old Tarronce Porter of Erie ran a stop sign at 7th and Cherry Streets around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday morning. When police tried to pull over Porter, he took off.

Porter was apprehended by police after hitting two parked vehicles, then rolling his vehicle on 7th and Plum Streets.

Porter was taken to the hospital where he was arranged by District Justice Carney.

Once released from the hospital, Porter will go to the Erie County Prison on a $25,000 bond.