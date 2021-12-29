Erie Police continue to investigate homicide on West 8th Street

Erie Police are continuing to investigate the city’s most recent homicide, the fatal shooting that took place on West 8th Street during an after hours party.

Police said that after looking at surveillance video it appears the shooting took place outside of the party.

Erie Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that took place in the 1900 block of West 8th Street.

According to Erie Police, the calls for the shooting came in around 4 a.m. on Sunday during an after hours party.

“It appears that the victim was working the door of this party. So we’re obviously taking a look at video surveillance we have of the area. It’s a very active investigation right now,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie Police.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim as 28-year-old Levante Ford. Cook ruled this death as a homicide.

Erie Police said that there were multiple shots fired, some of which hit the striking of the store front and also striking the victim multiple times.

Police said that the homicide investigation comes first. However, they will also look into the circumstances of the party.

“Forward the findings of that night to the detective sergeant that handles the nuisance bar task force and just take a look at the rules and city ordinances were being followed,” said Lorah.

One concerned citizen said she woke up to what she believes was the sound of a machine gun.

“It was just that initial machine gun I couldn’t even tell you five, six, seven rounds all at once and nothing else after that,” said a Concerned Resident.

The resident asked to remain anonymous. She said that she is trying to remain optimistic with reassurance from city police.

“Detectives have told me that it was targeted and they understand my concern, but they’re trying to tell me it was isolated,” said Concerned Resident.

Police said that anyone who lives in the area of the 1900 block of West 8th Street to contact police if they have surveillance video.

Surveillance video includes footage from the hours of 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. They are interested in any footage that might include vehicles driving by or people walking around that area.

The detective can be reached at 814-870-1229.