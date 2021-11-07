Erie Police continue to investigate stabbing

Erie Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that took place on the morning of November 6th.

According to police, a male victim walked into a local hospital with a stab wound in his chest.

Just after midnight on November 6th, police were called to the emergency room at Saint Vincent for a reported stabbing.

The 38-year-old male was later transported to UPMC Hamot Trauma Center where he continues to recover.

Police state that the victim is being uncooperative and they are still unsure as to what happened at this time.

