Erie Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting on East 24th Street

Erie Police continue investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the 700 block of East 24th Street. The shooting killed a man that was in his mid twenties. Police said the victim opened his front door and was shot at close range. “It’s sad especially with someone his age,” said neighbor Robyn Young.

Erie Police added that the victim’s body was partly outside and inside at the apartments back entrance.

Edwin Gonzalez said he was good friends with the victim. “We used to go to school & work together, I took him around my kids,” said Gonzalez.

Erie police are not releasing the victims name at this point.