A shooting Tuesday night left two people injured.

Erie Police responded to the 1600 block of Plum Street after calls went out for shots fired around 10:20 p.m.

According to police, two people were taken to UPMC Hamot with gunshot wounds.

Both victims have since been released from the hospital. Erie police continue to investigate the incident.

“It appears that they were in a first-floor bedroom playing video games. It appears that an individual or individuals came up to the window of that bedroom and opened fire, striking both those individuals while they were inside the residence,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.

Erie Police continue to look over surveillance video from the neighborhood.