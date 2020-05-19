Erie Police continue to search for third suspect in alleged kidnapping

Erie Police continue to search for a third suspect after arresting two others in an alleged kidnapping.

24-year-old Shawn Lambert and 33-year-old Walter Merritte are both facing multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Preasha Rowry.

According to Erie Police, the three suspects reportedly approached two people whom they knew walking on East 14th and Parade Streets for money.

The suspects allegedly forced the two individuals into a car and then proceeded to stab a 55-year-old woman in the arm and threatened a 65-year-old man’s life while punching him in the eye.

Police say that the stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital for moderate injuries.