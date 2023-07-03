A startling discovery in the City of Erie.

Two men and one woman were found dead at a home on the city’s east side.

Officials said three bodies were found on the morning of July 1 in the kitchen area of a house in the 1000 block of East Avenue.

After testing, fire crews found no levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

“At this point in time, there was some recovery of evidence that would indicate that these individuals died from a drug overdose. Although, we will wait for a toxicology report to confirm that,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

He added they have seen an uptick in overdose deaths in the city.

“All of our officers are equipped with Narcan, but unfortunately, with something like this when all three individuals succumb to the same thing, there is not a chance for us to get there and get the Narcan to work,” Lorah said.

EmergyCare executive director David Basnak said illicit substances continue to be a challenge in the city.

“The biggest challenge with that is it’s not like a prescription drug to where someone knows that amount of or the quantity of what they are taking. Illegal drugs and illicit drugs, you have no idea what the concentration might be, fentanyl [and] car fentanyl, all of those substances that make it so dangerous, so it certainly continues to be an issue here in our community,” said Basnak.

Authorities have not released the identities or any other information at this time pending a toxicology report by the coroner.