Erie Police cruiser involved in Friday night accident

Erie Police are investigating a crash that involved one of their own on Friday night.

The accident was reported around 8:45 p.m. at East 10th and Bayfront Parkway.

According to the officer in charge, the crash involved three vehicles including an Erie Police cruiser.

The officer involved was responding to a call, but it is not known whether the lights and siren had been used.

The officer was not injured in this crash. According to Emergycare, there were no other injuries reported.

