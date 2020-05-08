Erie Police cruiser involved in Thursday evening accident

An Erie Police Department cruiser is involved in a crash while responding to another call.

The accident happened at the intersection of East 12th and Ash Streets around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to police, the cruiser was responding on 12th Street with lights and sirens to an accident involving a knife. As they approached Ash Street, police say a vehicle went around a stopped car and into the intersection.

Both officers and four people from the other vehicle, including three children, were evaluated for minor injuries.

There is no word on any charges at this time.