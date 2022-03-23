Erie Police continue their efforts on hiring more women.

Currently in 2022, there are fewer than 10 female officers in the complement.

Here is more on the efforts the department is taking.

Erie Police Department has been working on hiring more female officers for years. In November of 2021 they hired their eighth female officer.

The city’s efforts to bring more diversity to the police department continues. This initiative includes recruiting more female police officers.

In November of 2021, the eighth female officer, Kayla Pound, was sworn in. She is about to complete her training.

“I don’t think this is a job that you can just jump into and decide that you want to do it on a whim. I think a lot of people in this profession are more hands on learners. So getting out there and actually riding with somebody exactly what the job is like is very beneficial,” said Kayla Pound, Erie Police Officer.

Pound said that she has worked for law enforcement in other municipalities and encourages women who are interested to learn more about the job.

She said that she has learned from her peers from experience.

“Sometimes a female can bring a more calming presence whether they be male or female they might feel more comfortable talking to a woman than a man. It’s just situational. It could be the other way around,” said Pound.

Mayor Joe Schember said that his administration would like to see more female officers in the complement, however, it might take some time.

“We want to encourage women particulartly women of minorities. We have a lot of white men which we’re not trying to keep anybody out, but again we just want the police force to look like the community. So everyone that lives here sees someone like them enforcing the law,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

We also spoke to Pennsylvania State Police officers who said that they are also working to hire more female officers.

They said that they encourage women to learn more about the job.