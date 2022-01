An Erie Police Corporal resigns after being convicted of domestic violence charges.

Justin Griffith was found guilty in a domestic abuse case in November 2021.

Several years before his conviction, Griffith was acquitted in another assault case.

Griffith is resigning from the Erie Police Department and his sentencing his scheduled for later this month.