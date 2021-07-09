Erie Police Department cruiser involved in Friday night three-car accident

Erie Police are investigating a crash involving one of their own Friday night.

The accident was reported around 8:45 p.m. at Each 10th Street and the Bayfront Parkway.

According to the officer in charge, the crash involved three vehicles, including an Erie Police cruiser.

The officer was responding to a call, but it’s not known whether the lights and siren were being used.

The officer was not injured. According to EmergyCare, there were no other injuries reported.

