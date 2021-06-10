Erie Police Department hiring; applications due by June 30th

The deadline is approaching for anyone interested in becoming a police officer for the Erie Police Department.

The application deadline is June 30th, which is less than three weeks away. There’s an $80 application fee that is payable online or with a signed money order.

Those interested must be between the ages of 21 to 65.

The starting salary is just over $48,000. After 60 months on the job, the Class A police officer’s salary is just over $92,000.

Mayor Joe Schember says his administration and the police department are constantly trying to recruit women and people of color that can be part of the police department.

He hopes this can be a way to fulfill his goal to have a more inclusive police department for the City of Erie.

“Really trying to get more minorities, more women to take both the police and the fire exams; particularly the police one, they’re both important. We want both of those departments, which are predominantly white men right now, but we want them to look more like the community,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

Visit http://epd.erie.pa.us/recruitment/ to apply to be a City of Erie Police Officer.