The Erie Police Department participated in a drug take back event on April 30.

Community members have the opportunity to get rid of prescription medications several times a year.

On Saturday, the Erie Police Department participated in the DEA’s National Drug Take Back event at City Hall.

Expired or unused prescription medications are dangerous and can lead to overdoses as well as drug abuse.

The take back program is a safe way to dispose of prescription medication.

“People will sometimes throw them out or leave them abandoned in old properties and they get misused at that point. So providing a safe place to dispose of them is a good opportunity that Erie has the take back the drug DEA sponsors,” said James Russo, Sergeant, City of Erie Police.

In 2021, the Erie Police Department collected about 20 garbage bags full of unused prescription drugs.