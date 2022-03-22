Did you know that the Erie Police Department only has eight females on the force?

The department is trying to change that and they are hoping to attract new recruits at a law enforcement career fair for women.

The Erie Police Department is hoping that this event will help educate and recruit women who are interested in becoming police officers.

The department held its annual women’s only career fair on March 22. at City Hall.

About 50 people attended online and four individuals attended in person.

“The turnout as far as tonight wasn’t as high as we thought it would be, but the reality is we are doing a lot of other things on a daily basis to where we are getting that information out to our women,” said Tom Lenox, Sergeant at Erie Police Department.

Information such as requirements to be an officer, salary, benefits, and work life balance was provided at this meeting.

Sergeant Lenox said that more women on the force will bring some much needed diversity to the department.

“We have 180 officers. It’s embarrassing to essentially tell the community, or tell anyone for that matter that we only have eight women on the job, and it’s not just an Erie Police Department problem, it’s a national trend,” said Lenox.

“Mayor Schember has a vision to sovereign our rich culture, to be inclusive. So we need women on our police department so we can have that inclusivity,”” said Michael Outlaw, Community Liaison, City of Erie.

Sergeant Lenox said that this event was only part of what they do everyday to recruit women. In fact on March 22., a group of patrol women including Kayla Pound, went to Gannon University to speak to a class of students.

“I think bringing more women on to the department is more important. I think women do bring a different perspective,” said Kayla Pound, Patrol Woman.

According to Sergeant Lenox, it was not the turnout they expected, but he said that they are going to continue to do as much as they can to recruit more women.

“We are going to stick with going to the colleges. We are going to stick with going to the military bases. We are going to stick with going to community centers because that’s where they offer the job fairs,” said Lenox.

If you missed the career fair but want to learn more about opportunities for women within the Erie Police Department, click here.