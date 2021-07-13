Erie Police Department hopeful to see more diversity in new applicants

The Erie Police Department is hopeful to see more diversity in the department as several women and people of color have applied to the team.

The Erie Bureau of Police’s Recruitment Coordinator Sgt. Tom Lenox, said about 100 people applied to take the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional police test.

He said about 35% of women and minorities had a show-out rate out of those applicants.

Lenox said that some of these applicants are coming from military bases and other police departments from the tristate area.

He is hopeful that this year’s qualified police officers can bring representation to the City of Erie.

“Regardless of ethnicity, although that’s very important to increase the diversity in our department, I think this year’s test we’re pretty excited that we’re getting a lot of good quality applicants that really want to embark in this profession,” said Tom Lenox, Erie Bureau of Police’s Recruitment Coordinator for the Erie Police Department.

Those candidates who pass the physical agility test on August 7th will move on to a written test.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list