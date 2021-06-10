Erie Police Department launches Auto Theft Investigator position

The Erie Police Department is also launching a new Auto Theft Investigator position after a spike in the number of stolen vehicles.

A reported 266 vehicles have been stolen in the city in the past two years. Police say that’s the largest number of reported thefts in 20 years.

The Department receiving a $140,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Authority to fill the position.

“It’s just nice to have that additional manpower that we can have, you know, before these auto thefts were spread out between detectives who are also working in other cases, but to have it dedicated to auto thefts alone. It’s really going to help.” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah.

The auto theft position would be a temporary position.