Erie Police Department leadership recognized by U.S. Department of Defense

The U.S. Department of Defense recognized leadership members within the Erie Police Department today.

Chief Dan Spizarny, Captain Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief Jon Nolan and Lt. Bill Marucci were each recipients of the Patriot Award. This award recognizes leaders who support employees that are members of the National Guard and Reserves.

“It’s very unusual to give out four at a time, usually we’ll find one supervisor in a business or an employer that does well to have four was incredible.” said Susan Robertson, Vice Chair of the ESGR.

“It’s a great honor, we do support military. I am a veteran myself and almost half our department has served in the military. So, it is a great honor to receive this award.” Deputy Chief Nolan said.

The organization also recognized Mayor Joe Schember with the Seven Seals Award.