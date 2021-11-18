Erie Police Department looking to receive millions from American Rescue Plan

The Erie Police Department could potentially receive millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan money.

Chief Dan Spizarny presented a plan in front of Erie City Council to use $14,419,000 to add new officers and more equipment party due to staffing shortages.

$6,000,000 would go towards adding six new officers who have specialized training in crisis situations.

$4,000,000 would be to add six detectives to work with the Juvenile Justice System.

$4,000,000 to add four officers in high crime neighborhoods. Also, $419,000 for additional equipment and vehicles.

“It’s a monumental task, it’s badly needed. The streets are not safe places to walk on anymore,” said Ed Brzezinski, Erie City Council president.

There will be another meeting on December 1st.

