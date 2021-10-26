Erie Police Department loses officer to natural causes

The City of Erie Police Department has lost one of its officers due to what the Erie County Coroner is calling natural causes.

Officer Jason Belton was an 18-year-veteran of the Erie Police Department.

His most recent assignment was on the Sierra Unit assigned to downtown bicycle patrol.

The Erie Police Department is describing Belton as “a breath of fresh air to the employees and owners of our downtown business district.”

They’re saying his dedication and service to the Erie community will never be forgotten.

The funeral of Officer Belton is on Friday October 29th.

