Erie Police Department moves closer to getting body cameras for officers

The City of Erie is taking another step forward when it comes to adding a new piece of equipment to every uniformed officer.

A company is chosen, the funding is figured out and now the Erie Police Department looks get the approval of Erie City Council in order to purchase 140 body cameras and 12 car cameras.

This fall, the City of Erie hopes to have all uniformed officers wearing a body camera.

“This brings our department into the 21th century.” said Chief Dan Spizarnly

A piece of equipment that the department has worked to get for several years.

“You know, I wanted this to happen much more quickly, to be honest, but I think the chief did the right thing in looking at many different alternatives, involving a lot of people and taking time to educate his force as well as pick the vendor.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

Axon is the company that the city has chosen to provide the cameras. The total cost of the camera system is just under $940,000 for over the next five years. In order to help with the cost, the Erie Police Department received a $500,000 from the Department of Justice. Council must approve spending of that money.

One of the biggest benefits to come out of the new piece of equipment is building trust between the police force and the community.

“When you know there’s a camera there taking a picture and recording you. I think you just take a step back and think for a minute and then make a better decision then if you let your emotions control your reaction.” Mayor Schember said.

Even though its taken a while to get here, the chief explained there’s still work to do.

“We have to find electricity to plug 140 cameras in and to have them recharged to go into the docking station so that they are uploading video to the computer, the policies and procedures, and how we are going to handle those videos and there’s still a lot of work to be done.” Chief Spizarny said.

City Council will vote on the cameras during the Wednesday morning meeting scheduled for June 3rd.