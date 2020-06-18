Erie Police Department Moving Forward With Plan to Order Body Cameras

The Erie police department is moving forward with its plan to order body cameras.

Erie city council unanimously approved the funding on Wednesday night.

According to the Police Chief Dan Spizarny, once the cameras are ordered and come in officers will need training before they become part of the uniform.

“We’ve been talking about it for two years and every time we are getting closer, this is a million dollar project here,” Spizarny said.

“It’s not something we wanted to do quickly and half hazardly. We wanted to make sure that the money was being well spent and it will be and we are looking forward to getting them.”

The chief says the hope is to have the cameras in full use by this fall.