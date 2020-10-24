Erie Police Department participates in drug take back event

The Erie Police Department is once again participating in a drug take back event on Saturday October 24th over in the front lobby of City Hall.

For nearly 20 years, the Erie Police Department has conducted these drug take back events where people can drop off unused and unwanted medications so they can be disposed of properly.

These events are calling attention to the permanent drop off boxes located at the Erie County Court House and other locations throughout the county.

