Erie Police Department release crime rate statistics for the past three months

Local law enforcement is assessing the crime rate over the last three months. The Erie Police Department released those numbers this afternoon.

Some categories that saw an increase compared to 2019 and 2018 includes reports of shots fired, recovered firearms stolen from cars, fraud and calls for domestic disturbances.

Areas of decrease include aggravated assault, forgeries, rape and DUI’s. Erie Police also released three factors believed to be affecting these statistics.

The first is the installation of a new computer system that categorizes certain crimes differently than before, the second is the milder weather.

The final category is the COVID-19 stay at home order that came into effect in March.

