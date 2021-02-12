Erie Police Department reports no major crime reported in a week

The Erie Police Department and others have noticed the crime rate in the lower east side has been quiet subtle. The question is could it be from the cold, frigid temperatures.

There is a scene of absolute silence in the lower east side of Erie. It has been almost a week and there have been zero reports of shootings, robberies and other major crimes. Many feel that it has been pretty still lately.

“We’ve seen the best and the worst of East Avenue and, right now, things are pretty calm.” said Gus Paliouras, owner of New York Lunch.

The question is could it be the frigid temperatures we’re experiencing, or something else. Although in the past couple days the temperatures have been much colder, many hope that the crime rate would stay much lower.

“We’ve put out some high visibility patrols in some high crime areas over the last few weeks.” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah.

Deputy Chief Lorah says the Erie Police Department is seeing a small drop on call volume. He says there are multiple agency investigations at the lower east side since last December and there have been a spike of juvenile crime.

“I’m sure the neighborhood crime watch helped a lot in trying to keep everything under control here.” Paliouras said.

New York Lunch has been around in the lower east side for over 51 years and they hope there would be economic development in the neighborhood in order to lower the crime rate.