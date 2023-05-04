The Erie Police Department is bringing back a program that stopped in the early 2000s.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, the Erie Police Department will begin to use its new Crisis Unit.

With funding from the American Rescue Plan, the department was able to develop this program along with other local agencies.

The two patrol officer cars will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Officers had to be interviewed for this position and are currently going through a 40-hour workweek training.

“Our crisis unit will primarily be working with our mental health population within the city. They’ll be handling a lot of the domestic calls that may be dispatched for that evening. They’ll be working with the homeless population, Office of Children and Youth and our children — a lot of the family-oriented disputes,” said Lt. Jamie Russo, Erie Police Department.

The department will have 9 patrol officers and one supervisor for a team of 10.