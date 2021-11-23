Erie Police Department sees impact from use of body cameras

City of Erie Police Department officers have now been equipped with body cameras for more than a year.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said that they’ve been able to study data collected from these body cameras.

Spizarny said that the future of the Erie Police Department body camera program looks promising after reviewing about 100,000 videos that have been recorded in the last year.

“That’s over 30 terabits of data that has been stored. Our complaints against officers have gone dramatically down, so what we thought would happen has actually been proven. I think the camera program is gonna continue,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of Police for City of Erie Police Department.

Spizarny said that he hopes to have highlights of the videos prepared sometime in the future.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists