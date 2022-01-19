Erie Police Department sees increase in shots fired calls

Last year the Erie Police Department responded to the highest number of shots fired calls since 2014.

Here is more on how the department plans to address this increase.

Erie Police said that federal dollars will help the department pay for more officers to help curb gun activity.

Erie Police reporting that the department responded to 311 shots fired calls in 2021.

That’s the highest number in six years. In the past five years there have been fewer than 250 calls.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said crime in the city ebbs and flows. However, he believes that more attention is needed to curb violence.

“There is a fire arm problem in the city and we’re addressing it and we’re going to reallocate assets to any of those areas that need that are one of them is violent crimes, and the other is violent crimes committed with a fire arm,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

Data from the police department reveals 72 people were shot in the City of Erie in 2021.

Lorah said that the number has steadily increased since 2018. However, Lorah said that American Rescue Plan funding could soon be used to curb to pay for about 20 officers hired to address juvenile crime.

“These extra officers and I say extra putting us back to close where our complement was in the 2000’s before the layoffs, putting those extra officers on the street is absolutely going to have a positive effect on the city,” said Lorah.

Local community centers have programs for children and teenagers to prevent them from getting involved with gun activity.

“One of those things we’re doing here at the Booker T. Washington Center we’re also providing research based programs, too good too violence, life skills, and self esteem type of things so we’re actually doing that now,” said Shantel Hillard, Executive Director of the Booker T. Washington Center.