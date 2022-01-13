Erie Police Department to add 21 new officers with American Rescue Plan money

With approval from Erie City Council, the Erie Police Department will eventually receive some American Rescue Plan dollars to hire more officers.

Erie City Council approving about $14 million for the Erie Police Department to add 21 new officers.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny says there has been an increase in juvenile crime in recent years. These new officers will work to curb violent juvenile crime and help with crisis calls.

Spizarny says he believes this funding will have a positive impact on the downtown community.

“I think the council people hear from the citizens just like we do. There are additional services that are needed and we know that we have a gun problem, a gang problem. This money is going to go directly towards helping solve some of these problems that are right at the forefront.” said Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Chief.

The $14 million federal dollars would pay the 21 new officers for five years.