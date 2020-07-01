Erie Police Department to investigate fireworks incident

1  of  2
The Erie Police Department is investigating what exactly happened on the night of June 29th on the corner of West 6th and Wallace Street.

A video has gone viral of individuals using a mentally challenged man as a target for fireworks.

At this time there have not been any arrests made involving this incident.

The victim said that he does not want to see anyone charged because he agreed to participate in this event.

In the end however, the decision is up to law enforcement based on the review of the victims mental competency.

“There is an investigation begun into all the facts and circumstances. Whether or not there’s charges we’ll make the District Attorney make the decision based upon his review,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of the Erie Police Department.

