Erie Police Department to receive new equipment thanks to multiple grants

The Erie Police Department will be getting some fresh equipment after receiving multiple grants.

Erie Police received nearly $300,000 through separate grants that will help different areas of the department.

The largest of the grants was one from the Department of Justice, which was $247,500. This will go towards purchasing 140 body cameras.

Then, through a roughly $34,000 Burn Memorial Assistance Grant, the police department will purchase a second license plate reader system and also clean and repair their indoor range.

The police department also received the Bullet Proof Vest Partnership 2019 Award, which means the department will be reimbursed up to 50% of the cost for the vests through 2021.