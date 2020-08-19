Erie Police Department to swear in six new officers while continuing efforts to diversify the department

Six new officers will soon be sworn into the Erie Police Department.

According to the community liaison, each of the officers are white men and have worked hard to get to this point.

As the police department welcomes in the rookies, they are continuing efforts to diversify the force for years to come. This group comes from last year’s list and the city says one of the goals for this year is to increase the number of minority applicants by 15%.

“We are going to continue our aggressive efforts, we are going to focus on our minority veterans, again working with the different councils that the mayor has established to help us with these efforts. We aren’t disheartened at all, but we are going to continue and be more aggressive in our efforts.” said Michael Outlaw.

The swearing in ceremony for the new officers is scheduled for Thursday morning.