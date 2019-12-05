Erie Police give back through No Shave November

After celebrating a month of no shaving, the Erie Police Department is giving back to the community.

The department raised $3,000 after donating money to participate in No Shave November. According to officers, they were asked to donate $25 to participate.

In order to close out the event, officers presented a check to the Shiner’s Hospital, along with the Police Athletic League.

“Probably 80% of the officers that donated grew a beard. Obviously, some of these guys came from the military and spent 20 or 30 years on the force and they weren’t able to grow a beard. Unfortunately for me, I missed the window where it was brown and its gone white now, but it was a great cause and its nice for moral and to work with the community,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Each of the organizations received $1,500.