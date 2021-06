Erie Police have a warrant out for a man who allegedly assaulted a four-year-old girl.

Police said that 51-year-old Kurt Lino is wanted for an attempted strangulation of a four-year-old girl.

Police said that the assault happened in January of this year at a private residence.

Lino is wanted on six charges related to that assault.

Erie Police are asking anyone with information of Lino’s whereabouts to contact them at 814-870-1120.