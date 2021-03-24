Erie Police have one man in custody following the shooting that took place at Speed Check Convenience Store

After serving two search warrants, Erie Police have one person in custody and continue to question others following a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the Speed Check Convenience Store and Gas Station in the 1500 block of Buffalo Road.

Once they arrived on the scene, police found a 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Police are saying the injury appears to be non life-threatening.

Police took 16-year-old Abdullah Osamah Ismael into custody. He was charged under the Fisher Bill with aggravated assault, reckless endangering another person and related charges.

Police are looking for Tayveon Gillespie. He is being charged under the Fisher Bill with criminal attempt at homicide and aggravated assault.