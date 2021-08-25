Erie Police hold community event at Rodger Young Park

With summer coming to an end, a lot of children from the area are enjoying last minute fun at Rodger Young park: Getting their face painted, eating the swirl of cotton candy, snow cones and, of course, the cookout.

This is all part of Erie’s Law Enforcement Initiative to build the bridge to get to know the community.

“I’ve been with them for like five years,” said local student Marie Dewey. “And we have a really good bond and I love being here.”

Both Dewey and fellow student Grace Shaffer said they don’t see Erie’s law enforcement as just the authorities.

“It’s just really fun being with them,” Shaffer said. “It’s just a big family, kind of like a second family.”

It’s all about building the bond with Erie’s first responders and the community.

“It’s not just a partnership between the community, police and the kids,” said Sgt. Tom Lenox of the Erie Police Department. “It’s a partnership that started with… Michael Outlaw. Four years ago, he came to this city and he had this vision on what he wanted to do in order to be that, be the bridge.”

Outlaw elaborates: “Today is just that reflection of the hard work we’ve been doing over the last four years. So, what you see is community celebration. A true partnership.”

A partnership that Erie’s law enforcement continues to promote, not only to young people locally, but also to communities outside of Erie.

Erie Police added there will be more community outreach events to come.

