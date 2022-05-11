The annual Police Memorial took place in Downtown Erie on Wednesday.

Members of the community gathered to remember the fallen officers.

It’s a ceremony to honor the dedication of Erie Police officers, including those who have given their lives.

The Erie Fraternal Order of Police Lodge number seven, and the Erie County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge number 64 hosted the memorial.

In front of the City of Erie Police Station on South Park Row.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny said that it’s important to recognize the sacrifices of city police.

“For the city of Erie, it’s very important today cause this is the first memorial service since we lost Jason Belton and Gary Taccone last year to COVID. So having those families here letting them know there not forgotten that the service to the city was important,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Eire Police Department.

“He just loved the community he loved the kids in the community,” said Amy Braymer, Sister of Jason Belton.

Amy Braymer is the sister of Officer Jason Belton. She is thankful her brother is recognized on a day like today.

“As a family you see one side, but when officers share stories and when the community shares stories it does bring a smile to our face sometimes a tear but definitely a smile,” said Braymer.

Spizarny said that law enforcement from several municipalities including Millcreek Police, State Police, and the City of Erie Fire Department attended the ceremony.

“It’s a law enforcement ceremony, but the public is always welcome and we do get quite a few members of the public that come to watch and we’re very glad that they support us,” said Spizarny.