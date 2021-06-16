Erie Police hope to combat troubling trend of stolen vehicles with adding a new position of Auto Theft Investigator

City Council members will soon vote on the grant of the Erie Police Auto Theft Investigator position.

Erie Police Department received the grant from the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Authority.

The Erie Police Department is seeing what they describe as a troubling trend and an increase in stolen vehicles within the last five years.

Chief of Police Dan Spizarny said that there have been a total of 200 stolen vehicles in the past two years, which is the largest annual amount of stolen vehicles in 20 years.

In order to reduce the crime of auto thefts, Spizarny said that the Erie Police Department is hoping to find a dedicated full time detective that can crack down the stolen vehicles.

“We’ll look at vehicles that we find sometimes abandoned or burned out like was it an arson because of insurance fraud, or was it you know someone that criminally burned a car to cover up evidence that they stole it,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police.

The auto theft position would be a temporary position.

