Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Erie Police hosted a collection in the lobby of City Hall.

According to police, prescription drugs are one of the most abused drugs in our society today and act as a gateway drug. There are an estimated 14 overdoses a day in Pennsylvania, which police say can be traced back to prescription drug usage.

“When speaking throughout my years, speaking to individuals, the next step is opiates. You see people progress into harsher drugs, which may lead to overdoses. They’re readily available in people’s homes. Sometimes elderly or parents don’t think about what’s in their medicine cabinets,” said Lt. Jamie Russo, City of Erie Police.

Erie Police collect prescription drugs twice per year. Other municipalities participate in the collection as well.