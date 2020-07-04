Erie Police identify fireworks suspect

Erie Police have now identified the suspect in the fireworks incident that was caught on camera.

26-year-old Jamaal Pacley is now facing multiple charges after a video surfaced online that showed individuals firing off fireworks at 30-year-old Ashton Hunt.

Hunt was shown in the video sitting in the middle of the street at the intersection of East 6th and Wallace Streets on Monday night while the individuals fired off fireworks at him.

Some of the charges Pacley is facing include aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime.

Police are looking through the videos of that night in order to identify any other suspects.