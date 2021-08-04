Erie Police identify suspect from West 17th Street shooting

Erie Police now have arrested a shooting suspect who was on the loose for more than a week.

28-year-old Robert Andrews is now facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges after he allegedly shot another person in the 400 block of West 17th Street.

Andrews was caught after surveillance video and tips from the public lead to his arrest in Millcreek Township.

Police claim that Andrews was on his motorcycle when he shot the victim in the wrist and thigh back on July 27th.

Andrews was arrested with help from the Millcreek Police and the US Marshal’s office.

