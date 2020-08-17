Erie Police investigate a series of shots fired incidents that took place Sunday night

Erie Police are investigating a series of shots fired incidents that took place on Sunday night.

The last call happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday over on the 1400 block of Marion Street.

Erie Police say that five shell casings were found, but nothing appeared to be hit.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police responded to three other shots fired incidents.

One of these incidents happened over on East 30th and Holland Street. Police said that they found a victim who was hit in the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers were then called to East 6th and Wallace for another report of shots being fired.

The chief explained that investigators are making headway on the first shots fired call they responded to on East 24th and Ash Street.

“We know that there was an incident outside of Rumor’s and shots were fired there. There is a video that we believe the suspect is going to be identified from and we hope to have charges on that soon,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of the Erie Police Department.

At this time, police do not believe these are related and so far there have not been any arrests.