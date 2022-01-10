Erie Police investigate alleged armed robbery at Dollar General

Erie Police are currently investigating an alleged armed robbery.
The robbery took place at the Dollar General in the 400 block of East 26th Street just before 12:30 p.m.
According to police, a man dressed in all black walked into the check out line demanding money.
The suspect reportedly told the cashier he had a gun, but never showed it.
Police believe that the suspect left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
No injuries were reported from this robbery.