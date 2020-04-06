1  of  2
Live Now
Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health to Provide Update on COVID-19 via Virtual Press Conference Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 6, 2020

Erie Police investigate assault and recover stolen gun while on scene

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie Police recovered a stolen gun while responding to a reported assault.

According to Erie Police, 39-year-old Ronny Washington Jr. is charged after reportedly pistol whipping another man.

Police say they responded to a call of a man who reported that Washington had took his keys and left.

Once on scene, police found an injured man who reported that Washington had took his keys and left.

Officers then found Washington at a residence in the 300 block of East 11th St. Officers were given consent to search the house.

Police say that is when they recovered the gun which was reported stolen in Erie about three years ago.

Washington faces a number of charges including robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar