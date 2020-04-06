Erie Police investigate assault and recover stolen gun while on scene

Erie Police recovered a stolen gun while responding to a reported assault.

According to Erie Police, 39-year-old Ronny Washington Jr. is charged after reportedly pistol whipping another man.

Once on scene, police found an injured man who reported that Washington had took his keys and left.

Officers then found Washington at a residence in the 300 block of East 11th St. Officers were given consent to search the house.

Police say that is when they recovered the gun which was reported stolen in Erie about three years ago.

Washington faces a number of charges including robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.