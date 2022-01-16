Erie Police investigate early morning shots fired call

Erie Police are currently investigating a shots fired call that took place early on January 16th.

According to police, the call came in at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning for shots fired at East 6th and Wayne Streets.

Once police arrived on scene, they found eight shell cases.

No injuries were reported from this incident and there are currently no suspects at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Police are continuing to investigate the scene.