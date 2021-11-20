Erie Police investigate Friday night incident on Crestmont Avenue

Erie Police detectives are investigating a possible assault that could have led to a shooting late on Friday night.

Crews were called to the 4100 block of Crestmont Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday November 19th.

The initial report was for an assault that allegedly took place at the location.

Later on responders came to believe that someone may have been shot in the leg during the incident.

The case has been assigned from patrol to detectives and is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more on this case once further details are released.

