Erie Police responded to an alarm at Frontier Pharmacy around midnight last night.

Upon arrival at the business located at 1216 West 6TH Street, they found the outer front door had been forced open and an inner door’s window was smashed in.

No one was inside at that time, however, police say they’re looking into whether anything was stolen from the pharmacy.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Erie Police Department at 870-1120.