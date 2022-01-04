Erie Police investigate homicide on West 8th Street from late December

Erie Police continue to investigate a homicide that took place on West 8th Street in late December.

That shooting claimed the life of a 28-year-old on December 27th.

The shooting took place on the 1900 block of West 8th Street during an after hours party.

Erie Police said that once the forensics unit finished processing the crime scene, the deputy chief forwarded the findings to the Erie Nuisance Bar Task Force.

“They were currently reviewing that cause. They’ve made contact with the Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Board. We’ve updated them with everything we know going on at that store front. So what we’ll do now is continue to review that address and continue to investigate that and see where that leads us,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, City of Erie Police.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Lorah said that Erie Police have also sent evidence from the crime scene to a forensics lab for further analysis.