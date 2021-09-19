Erie Police investigate late night shooting on Buffalo Road

Police responded to a shots fired call just before midnight at 1837 Buffalo Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found no victim but later received a call from UPMC Hamot for a 50-year-old man who received a gun shot wound to the leg.

According to the victim, he was shot by one of two men after trying to break up a fight on Buffalo Road.

Police are still investigating this situation.

